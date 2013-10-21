SINGAPORE Oct 21 Singapore shares edged up on
Monday, buoyed by the market regulator's decision to lift
trading restrictions in three small and mid-cap stocks.
Shares of Asiasons Capital Ltd more than doubled
in value, while Blumont Group Ltd and LionGold Corp
Ltd jumped about 90 percent in heavy trading, after
SGX lifted trading restrictions on these stocks and restored
their full access to the equity market.
The benchmark Straits Times Index inched up 0.2
percent to 3,197.50, in line with a 0.2 percent gain in MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
.
The FT ST Small Cap Index has risen more than 3
percent so far this year, while the FT ST Fledgling Index
, which covers companies with smaller market
capitalisations, jumped nearly 20 percent. Both outran the
benchmark index's 0.9 percent rise year-to-date.
"We believe that small mid caps will continue to attract
investors interest with its superior growth," DBS said in a
research report.
DBS's picks include Nam Cheong Ltd, Goodpack Ltd
, Centurion Corp Ltd and Yoma Strategic
Holdings.
DBS also recommended Ezion Holdings Ltd, Kreuz
Holdings Ltd and Rex International Holding Ltd
in the oil and gas space, as well as palm oil stocks
Bumitama Agri Ltd and Indofood Agri Resources Ltd
.