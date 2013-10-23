Singapore shares inched up for a sixth consecutive session to
their highest in more than a month although concerns about a
weaker U.S. economy after disappointing U.S. jobs data on
Tuesday kept gains in check.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.2
percent at 3,214.08 at 0616 GMT after rising to an intra-day
high of 3235.25, on course for a sixth day of gains, but its
rise during the winning run was just over 1 percent.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan eased 0.3 percent, as weak U.S. jobs data
suggested the world's top economy was losing momentum even
before the U.S. fiscal standoff that partially shut down the
government for more than two weeks.
"For the STI (Straits Times Index), we continue to see a
near-term cap at 3,250 and working towards 3,330 by year-end on
the assumption of a benign 3Q results season," said DBS Vickers
Securities in a research note.
The prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve would extend its
monetary stimulus into next year already pushed U.S. Treasury
yields to three-month lows.
"Yield plays should be underpinned by the dip in long-bond
yields", DBS added.
The FTSE ST Real Estate Investment Trust Index
rose 0.3 percent. Singapore-listed REITs enjoyed
five quarters of consecutive gains until the winning streak was
interrupted in the second quarter this year on rising
speculation about the Fed tapering fiscal stimulus. So far this
year, the REIT index has fallen more than 5 percent, after
surging 37 percent in 2012.
CapitaMalls Asia Ltd led the index with a 3.3
percent gain, with trading volume more than double its 30-day
average turnover. It rose as much as 4.3 percent to a five-year
high of S$2.08 earlier in the day.