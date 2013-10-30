Singapore shares rose for a third consecutive day on Wednesday,
with pawnbroker ValueMax Group Ltd jumping as much as
18 percent above its initial public offering price in its
trading debut.
ValueMax shares rose as much as S$0.60 versus its IPO price
of S$0.51, with nearly 161 million shares traded, signalling
strong investor interest in alternative finance providers in the
city-state. ValueMax was the most-traded stock by value and
volume.
The benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.2 percent to
3,216.58 points, in line with the gain in MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.
The top two performers on the index include palm oil
producer Golden Agri-Resources Ltd and Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd. Golden Agri shares climbed as
much as 1.8 percent, while SingTel advanced 1.6 percent.
Shares in Neptune Orient Lines Ltd fell as much as
0.9 percent, ahead of the shipping company's third-quarter
results due on Wednesday.
Credit Suisse said it expects the company to report a loss
of $64 million. The research house has an "underperform" rating
on NOL's stock and a target price of S$0.95.
"With closely watched peer Orient Overseas International
Limited having released its 3Q13 trading data last Friday that
displayed a 10 percent dive in revenues, we fail to see how NOL
will present a better result as rates and volumes feel the
pressure of industry-wide overcapacity," Credit Suisse said.