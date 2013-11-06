Nov 6 Marine and offshore engineering company
Sembcorp Marine Ltd dipped to a two-month low on
concerns over weak operating margins, while the Singapore
benchmark index was flat.
Sembcorp Marine shares fell as much as 3.3 percent to
S$4.35, after reporting disappointing operating margin for the
third quarter despite a 12 percent increase in net profit.
Operating profit margins for the quarter dropped 4
percentage points to 10.1 percent from a year earlier, while
S$0.4 billion in orders were added to its total order wins of
S$3.9 billion for the year to date.
"We are concerned that SMM's margins will be under further
pressure in the coming quarters and years," said analysts at
Religare Capital Markets Ltd in a note.
Religare said stiffened competition from Chinese yards,
rising costs in Brazil and an expected hike in rig equipment
prices will weigh on the company's margins.
Religare has a "sell" rating and a target price of S$3.75 on
Sembcorp shares. However, Sembcorp Marine's strong balance sheet
and order book give the company a chance to gradually shift away
from traditional rig building where Chinese yards are
aggressively snatching up market shares, Religare said.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was little
changed at 3,203.44 by 0544 GMT, while the MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up
0.2 percent.
Shares in Kreuz Holdings Ltd, a subsea
construction service provider, rose 3.3 percent to an intraday
high of S$0.79, after the company announced that a private
equity fund plans to buy the entire stake for S$446 million and
take the company private.
Kreuz shares have risen 94 percent so far this year.