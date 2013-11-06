Nov 6 Marine and offshore engineering company Sembcorp Marine Ltd dipped to a two-month low on concerns over weak operating margins, while the Singapore benchmark index was flat.

Sembcorp Marine shares fell as much as 3.3 percent to S$4.35, after reporting disappointing operating margin for the third quarter despite a 12 percent increase in net profit.

Operating profit margins for the quarter dropped 4 percentage points to 10.1 percent from a year earlier, while S$0.4 billion in orders were added to its total order wins of S$3.9 billion for the year to date.

"We are concerned that SMM's margins will be under further pressure in the coming quarters and years," said analysts at Religare Capital Markets Ltd in a note.

Religare said stiffened competition from Chinese yards, rising costs in Brazil and an expected hike in rig equipment prices will weigh on the company's margins.

Religare has a "sell" rating and a target price of S$3.75 on Sembcorp shares. However, Sembcorp Marine's strong balance sheet and order book give the company a chance to gradually shift away from traditional rig building where Chinese yards are aggressively snatching up market shares, Religare said.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was little changed at 3,203.44 by 0544 GMT, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 percent.

Shares in Kreuz Holdings Ltd, a subsea construction service provider, rose 3.3 percent to an intraday high of S$0.79, after the company announced that a private equity fund plans to buy the entire stake for S$446 million and take the company private.

Kreuz shares have risen 94 percent so far this year.