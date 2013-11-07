SINGAPORE Nov 7 Singapore shares edged up on Thursday, helped by a 1.8 percent rise in offshore rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd, while commodity firm Wilmar Ltd also advanced ahead of its results.

The Straits Times 30-share index inched up 0.1 percent to 3,208.5, bucking weakness in other Asian markets.

Among the day's gainers, Keppel rose to a five-month high after the company won a $1.1 billion order, boosting expectations of strong earnings.

"The latest contracts lift Keppel's year-to-date wins to S$6.7 billion ($5.4 billion), surpassing our expectation of S$6 billion," DBS Vickers Securities said in a report. Keppel said it won the order to build five jackup rigs from a unit of U.S.-listed Transocean Ltd.

More than 2.8 million Keppel shares were traded, 1.5 times the average full-day volume of 1.9 million shares traded over the past five days.