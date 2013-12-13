SINGAPORE Dec 13 Singapore shares eased on
Friday, on course for a second week of losses, as uncertainty
over U.S. monetary stimulus remained a key concern among
investors.
The benchmark Straits Times Index eased 0.1 percent
to 3,055.18 points by 0528 GMT, in line with a 0.2 percent
decline in the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan.
Year-to-date, the Singapore index is down 3.6 percent,
lagging behind southeast Asian peers, though it has outperformed
other markets except Malaysia in the past six months, and the
relative strength is expected to extend into 2014, analysts at
Citi Research said.
"Singapore, which had been hit earlier by slower momentum as
its growth model rebalanced over the past two years, is now
relatively more attractive as the pace of GDP growth picks up
and currency, CAD (current account deficit) woes and politics
get in the way of neighbours Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand,"
they wrote in a note.
Citi expected the index to reach 3,278 in 2014, or 15.6
times its price-earnings (P/E) ratio, compared with about 14.7
times P/E at the current level.
Citi Research said it preferred stocks with external growth
drivers, including Keppel Corporation Ltd, Wilmar
International Ltd, CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, DBS
Group Holdings Ltd and Keppel Land Ltd.