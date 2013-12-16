SINGAPORE Dec 16 Singapore shares eased on Monday as cautious investors fretted over the possible tapering of U.S. stimulus ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.4 percent at 3,053.72 by 0430 GMT, in line with a 0.5 percent drop in the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

Shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia Ltd and warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties Ltd were the worst performers on the index, falling more than 1 percent.

SIA Engineering Co Ltd rose as much as 0.6 percent to a two-week high of S$4.89 after Maybank Kim Eng set a 'buy' rating and target price of S$6.34 on the stock.

Maybank maintained its 'overweight' rating on Singapore's aviation services sector, saying the workload volume of domestic aviation companies is expected to grow due to expansion plans for 2014.

"Changi Airport will be embarking on an unprecedented scale of expansion and we expect this to fuel structurally higher demand for aviation services," Maybank wrote in a research note.

Shares of Singapore Airlines Ltd rose as much as 0.9 percent to S$10.09 after the airline announced its unit Scoot Pte Ltd and Nok Airlines Public Co Ltd plan to establish a low-cost carrier based in Bangkok with an initial investment of about S$80 million ($63.70 million).

Shares of penny stock Asiasons Capital Ltd fell 4.9 percent to S$0.14 after the company said in a statement its proposed subscription in September of more than 2 million new ordinary shares had lapsed.