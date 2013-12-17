SINGAPORE, Dec 17 - Singapore shares were headed for their
biggest daily gain in more than two months, encouraged by upbeat
data from the United States and euro zone, while trading was
slow as investors were waiting for a key U.S. central bank
meeting.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.6
percent at 3,072.22 by 0422 GMT, in line with a 0.3 percent gain
in the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan.
A total of 74 million shares on the index changed hands,
just over a third of the 30-day average daily turnover.
Thai Beverage PCL was the best performer, jumping
as much as 5.1 percent to a nearly two-month high at S$0.515,
off a three-month low hit last week when rating agency Standard
& Poor's downgraded the company's debt to junk status.
Maybank Kim Eng downgraded Singapore's property sector but
singled out a few stocks that have reduced exposure to the
residential sector and strong overseas presence, including
CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, CapitaLand Limited and
Keppel Land Ltd.
Keppel Land led the pack with a 1.2 percent gain, to S$3.37,
off a three-month low of S$3.30 on Monday. CapitaMalls Asia
gained half a percent to S$1.905 and CapitaLand inched up 0.3
percent to S$2.96.
"We downgrade the Singapore property sector from Overweight
to Neutral as we believe the prospect of QE (quantitative
easing) tapering in 2014 will be a drag on Singapore developers'
share prices," said Maybank Kim Eng analysts in a research note.
The analysts gave their preference to CapitaMalls Asia, due
to a promising outlook for its mall operations in Singapore and
China. CapitaLand and Keppel Land are also in favour for their
diversified business models, reduced exposure in Singapore's
residential sector and strong execution in China.
Maybank lifted its target price for CapitaMalls Asia to
S$2.60 on a strong growth trajectory. CapitaLand and Keppel Land
remained attractive due to growth momentum in China, with target
prices set at S$3.88 and S$4.60 respectively.