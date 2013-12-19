SINGAPORE Dec 19 Singapore shares inched up on
Thursday, alongside other markets in the region, on a relief
rally after the U.S. central bank announced its plan to cut down
its monetary stimulus but renewed its commitment to low key
interest rates.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.2
percent at 3,066.33 by 0443 GMT, in line with a 0.2 percent rise
in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
.
About 107 million shares were traded, almost half the
average 30-day full-day volume, an improvement from lower
turnover in the past few sessions.
"After the news on taper is out, people get clarity on what
the Fed is going to do," said a Singapore-based dealer, adding
that the fact that the cutback in monetary easing is not as
drastic as feared helped calm investors and send them into a
bargain-hunting mode.
"People are looking for index counters that have fallen
quite a bit," he added.
Top performers on the index, Singapore Exchange Ltd
rose as much as 2.3 percent to a more than one-week
high at S$7.11, on course for its biggest one-day gain in 18
months. The stock dropped to a one-year low of S$6.93 last week.
Keppel Corp Ltd gained as much as 2.2 percent to
S$10.79, bouncing from a two-month low of S$10.56 hit in the
previous session.
In other stocks, Singapore Post Ltd rose about 2
percent to S$1.31. It is setting up an online store venture in a
bid to transform itself into a regional e-commerce firm, the
Straits Times reported.