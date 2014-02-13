SINGAPORE Feb 13 Shares of Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd rose to a one-month high on
Thursday on positive earnings, while the Singapore index
stretched into a sixth straight session of gains.
SingTel, the best performing stock on the index, rose nearly
2 percent to an intra-day high of S$3.58, on course for its
biggest daily gain in more than two months. Southeast Asia's
largest telecommunications operator posted a 6 percent increase
in third-quarter net profit, beating expectations.
The benchmark Straits Times Index inched up 0.3
percent to 3,044.87 points as of 0418 GMT, while MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.4 percent.
Ocean Sky International Ltd was the worst
performer on the bourse, slumping as much as 36.5 percent to
S$0.127, its lowest in more than two years, after offshore
oilfield service firm Ezion Holdings Ltd said it had
terminated a plan to acquire the company.
Ocean Sky was also the most traded stock, with more than 86
million shares changing hands -- 26 times its average 30-day
trading volume.
Ezion shares fell 1.3 percent to S$2.24.