Singapore shares inched up on Monday, snapping three consecutive
sessions of losses, led by with Wilmar International and Noble
Group.
Shares in commodities firm Wilmar International Ltd
jumped as much as 2.1 percent to S$3.45, as analysts
expect decent fourth-quarter earnings after the company reported
a 2.5 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Friday.
"We expect 4Q earnings to be driven by higher contributions
from its plantations division. Future growth will be supported
by on-going organic expansion in its core businesses and
potential M&As," CIMB said in a research note.
CIMB analysts maintained their "outperform" call and pegged
a target price of S$4.12 on Wilmar.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.1
percent at 3,181.98 points by 0416 GMT, while the MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was nearly flat.
Shares in Noble Group Ltd rose 1.9 percent to
S$1.065, ahead of the commodity firm's scheduled quarterly
results on Tuesday.
Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC, the worst
performer on the index, fell for a fourth consecutive session,
dropping as much as 1.7 percent to a one-month low of S$1.44.