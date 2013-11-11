Singapore shares inched up on Monday, snapping three consecutive sessions of losses, led by with Wilmar International and Noble Group.

Shares in commodities firm Wilmar International Ltd jumped as much as 2.1 percent to S$3.45, as analysts expect decent fourth-quarter earnings after the company reported a 2.5 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Friday.

"We expect 4Q earnings to be driven by higher contributions from its plantations division. Future growth will be supported by on-going organic expansion in its core businesses and potential M&As," CIMB said in a research note.

CIMB analysts maintained their "outperform" call and pegged a target price of S$4.12 on Wilmar.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.1 percent at 3,181.98 points by 0416 GMT, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was nearly flat.

Shares in Noble Group Ltd rose 1.9 percent to S$1.065, ahead of the commodity firm's scheduled quarterly results on Tuesday.

Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC, the worst performer on the index, fell for a fourth consecutive session, dropping as much as 1.7 percent to a one-month low of S$1.44.