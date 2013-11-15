Nov 15 Singapore shares rose for a second
session on Friday, on course for their biggest weekly gain in
one month, as investors were encouraged by the prospect of
extended U.S. monetary stimulus, though ThaiBev lagged behind
the index after a sharp profit decline.
The worst performer on the index, Thai Beverage Pcl
, dropped as much as 3.7 percent to an almost four-week
low at S$0.52. The stock has risen over nearly a third so far
this year, beating the index's 1 percent gain.
DBS downgraded the stock to "hold" after the company
reported a 74 percent drop in third-quarter net profit.
"While we like the strong cash generation of its stable
spirits business, the projected slow ramp-up and uncertainty in
its other segments would be a drag on overall growth," DBS said
in a research note.
The benchmark Straits Times Index edged up 0.2
percent to 3,197.53 points by 0543 GMT, headed for a 0.6 percent
weekly rise.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 1.2 percent.
Agricultural company Olam International Ltd
outperformed the market with shares rising as much as 2.7
percent to a two-week peak at S$1.54, after it reported a 5.7
percent rise in quarterly profit.
Despite the management's optimism about Olam's outlook for
the next year, DBS analysts said they would like to monitor its
earnings delivery and sustainability of cash flow improvement
for another quarter or two before turning positive. DBS
maintained a 'hold' rating and target price of S$1.60 on Olam.
Shares of warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties Ltd
gained 3 percent to an intra-day high of S$3.09, the
highest in more than a week.