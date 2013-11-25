SINGAPORE Nov 25 Thailand-based Mermaid
Maritime PLC, a provider of subsea and drilling
services, was on course for its biggest daily gain in over a
month on Monday, ahead of its annual results release, while
Singapore's stock index inched higher.
Shares of Mermaid Maritime soared as much as 9.5 percent to
a six-month peak at S$0.41, ahead of release for earnings for
fiscal year 2013 later this week. More than 9 million shares
were traded, about 1.3 times its average 30-day full-day volume.
"We expect earnings to grow by 2.1 times yoy (year-on-year)
to US$33.1 million for FY14, thanks to positive contributions
from all segments. Against a rosy outlook, we expect subsea
momentum to continue," CIMB analyst Yeo Zhi Bin said in a
research note.
CIMB maintained an 'outperform' call on Mermaid and raised
its target price on the stock to S$0.47.
The benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.3
percent to 3,183.53 points by 0513 GMT, in line with a 0.3
percent gain in the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan.
Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC and
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd were the top
two performers on the index. Shares of Genting rose as much as
2.4 percent to a two-week high at S$1.47, and ST Engineering
climbed 1.5 percent, on course for its biggest one-day rise in
nearly eight weeks.
Biosensors International Group Ltd slumped more
than 6 percent, headed for its sharpest daily loss in more than
three months.
Last week, the company's biggest shareholder, Shandong
Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd, said it would
sell its entire stake in the company for $312.3 million.