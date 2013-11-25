SINGAPORE Nov 25 Thailand-based Mermaid Maritime PLC, a provider of subsea and drilling services, was on course for its biggest daily gain in over a month on Monday, ahead of its annual results release, while Singapore's stock index inched higher.

Shares of Mermaid Maritime soared as much as 9.5 percent to a six-month peak at S$0.41, ahead of release for earnings for fiscal year 2013 later this week. More than 9 million shares were traded, about 1.3 times its average 30-day full-day volume.

"We expect earnings to grow by 2.1 times yoy (year-on-year) to US$33.1 million for FY14, thanks to positive contributions from all segments. Against a rosy outlook, we expect subsea momentum to continue," CIMB analyst Yeo Zhi Bin said in a research note.

CIMB maintained an 'outperform' call on Mermaid and raised its target price on the stock to S$0.47.

The benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.3 percent to 3,183.53 points by 0513 GMT, in line with a 0.3 percent gain in the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd were the top two performers on the index. Shares of Genting rose as much as 2.4 percent to a two-week high at S$1.47, and ST Engineering climbed 1.5 percent, on course for its biggest one-day rise in nearly eight weeks.

Biosensors International Group Ltd slumped more than 6 percent, headed for its sharpest daily loss in more than three months.

Last week, the company's biggest shareholder, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd, said it would sell its entire stake in the company for $312.3 million.