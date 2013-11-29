SINGAPORE Nov 29 Logistics and warehouse firm
CWT Ltd was headed for its biggest weekly rise in over
two months, snapping a four-week losing streak, as brokerage
CIMB upgraded its call on the stock after it was oversold, while
the Singapore index eased.
CWT shares fell to S$1.23 earlier this month, not far from
this year's trough of S$1.205 hit in August, after weak
third-quarter results. It was up 0.8 percent at S$1.28 on
Friday.
"As the stock is trading even below our appraised value for
its stable logistics business, we believe there is a buying
opportunity," said CIMB analysts in a research note.
They upgraded the stock to "outperform", expecting the
company's logistics operations to offset the weakness in its
trading business, and suggested a target price of S$1.49.
Maybank Kim Eng, another brokerage, reiterated its "buy"
call on CWT.
CWT has risen over 4 percent so far this year, not far
behind a 6 percent gain in Global Logistic Properties Ltd
, a larger rival in the logistics and warehouse
business. Both have outstripped a negligible 0.2 percent gain in
the benchmark Straits Times Index.
The index was down 0.4 percent to 3,172.45 by 0535 GMT,
contributing to a 1.2 percent drop in November, its first month
in the red after two consecutive months of gains.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan lost 0.1 percent, headed for a 0.4 percent
decline for the month.