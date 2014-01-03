SINGAPORE Jan 3 Singapore shares fell on Friday
and snapped a nine-day winning run as Asian stock markets were
roiled by risk aversion.
The Straits Times Index shed 0.6 percent to 3,154.6
by 0415 GMT. The benchmark had advanced 3.7 percent in the
previous nine sessions to a one-month high, but ended flat last
year, dragged by weakness in the real estate sector.
United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corporation Ltd both lost 0.9 percent and
Singapore Airlines Ltd declined 1.4 percent.
Asian equities were under water after a sudden reversal in
some very popular, and thus crowded, trades sparked a bout of
global risk aversion.
DBS Vickers said it expects earnings growth at Singapore
companies to accelerate this year on an external recovery.
"In terms of stock pick, global proxies, China beneficiaries
and oil and gas plays are key focus," it said in a report and
highlighted proxies to global recoveries such as Hutchison Port
Holdings Trust, Goodpack Ltd and Venture
Corporation Ltd.
With China's outlook stabilising, Midas Holdings Ltd
, Global Logistic Properties Ltd and Osim
International Ltd were the beneficiaries of China's
reform efforts, the brokerage said.