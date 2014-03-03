SINGAPORE, March 3 Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
outperformed a jittery Singapore stock market on
Monday, heading for its biggest daily gain in six months after
well-received earnings.
Shares of the palm oil plantation firm jumped 5.4 percent to
their three-month high of S$0.59, with 98.5 million shares
changing hands as of 0354 GMT, more than three times the 30-day
average daily volume.
Golden Agri reported a 129 percent surge in fourth-quarter
net profit on Friday, helped by a better sales performance in
China.
OCBC Investment Research maintained its "hold" rating on
Golden Agri, increasing its fair value to S$0.52 from S$0.50 and
its 2014 revenue estimate by 2-3 percent.
"Going forward, management remains largely positive about
its prospects," OCBC said in a research note.
The benchmark Straits Times Index opened the week
with a lull, declining nearly 0.8 percent to 3,085.8 as of 0352
GMT, in line with other Asian markets, as escalating tensions
between Russia and the West caused jitters. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell
0.8 percent.
Figures showing Chinese manufacturing activity fell in
February added to the gloomy sentiment. The final Markit/HSBC
manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a
seven-month low of 48.5 in February, reinforcing concerns of a
slowdown in the world's second largest economy.
Noble Group Ltd and Olam International Ltd
were the worst performers, down 3.8 percent and 2.8
percent, respectively. Shares of Olam International were headed
for their biggest daily decline in more than five weeks.