SINGAPORE, July 11 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1341.47 -0.81% -10.990
USD/JPY 79.31 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5066 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1571.39 0.24% 3.700
US CRUDE 84.28 0.44% 0.370
DOW JONES 12653.12 -0.65% -83.17
ASIA ADRS 115.77 -1.43% -1.68
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits 2-year low, Wall St hit by profit
warnings
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand lead regional gains
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- KEPPEL CORP
- Singapore's Keppel Corp KPLM.SI, the world's largest oil
and gas rig maker, said on Tuesday its Kazakh unit Keppel
Kazakhstan LLP and Ersai Caspian Contractor LLC won an order
worth $242 million to supply a jackup rig to a unit of
KazMunayGas.
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Commodity firm Olam said it priced a S$350 million
issuance under its euro medium term note programme at a coupon
of 5.8 percent, maturing in 2019.
-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD
- Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it carried 365,000
passengers in June, up 6 percent from a year ago. Its passenger
load factor was 86 percent, unchanged from the previous year.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls after more U.S. firms warn on sales
> More profit warnings hit Wall Street
> Prices inch up as safety bid overcomes supply
> Euro wallows around two-yr lows against dollar
> Gold down 1.3 pct on weak commods, market jitters
> Oil falls as Norway strike ends, China's import slip
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)