SINGAPORE, July 12 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1341.45 -0% -0.020 USD/JPY 79.6 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5133 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1576.65 0.06% 0.900 US CRUDE 86.01 0.23% 0.200 DOW JONES 12604.53 -0.38% -48.59 ASIA ADRS 116.32 0.48% 0.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow, Nasdaq sag on Fed minutes, but dollar flies SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Malaysia at all time high STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - The London Stock Exchange has signed an agreement with its Singapore counterpart SGXL.SI to allow the pair's largest stocks to be traded on both bourses, increasing access for investors and boosting liquidity. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd KPLM.SI said its Brazilian unit had won a contract worth about $200 million and the order is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2014. - Keppel said it has increased the limit for its multi-currency medium term note programme from $1.2 billion to $3 billion. -- ORCHARD PARADE HOLDINGS LTD - Orchard Parade said its shareholders have voted in favour of its proposed restructuring by approving the injection of its three hospitality assets into a planned real estate investment trust, Far East Hospitality Trust. -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD - Midas Holdings said it has won new orders worth a total of 139.3 million yuan ($21.9 million) from Chinese and international customers, including its joint venture company Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport Co Ltd. ($1 = 6.3686 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)