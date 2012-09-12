Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.56 0.31% 4.480 USD/JPY 77.76 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6954 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1732.36 0.04% 0.720 US CRUDE 96.81 -0.37% -0.360 DOW JONES 13323.36 0.52% 69.07 ASIA ADRS 119.19 0.94% 1.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar weakens on Fed easing outlook SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Fed meeting, German ruling eyed STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Fraser and Neave said fund manager M&G Securities Ltd has reduced its stake in the company to 6.96 percent from 7 percent. -- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST - Perennial China Retail Trust said it plans to issue S$130 million in fixed rate notes due in 2015 to finance acquisitions or investments, as well as for general working capital. -- FRASERS PROPERTY (CHINA) LTD - Frasers Property (China) said that FCL (China) Pte Ltd is in discussions to sell its controlling stake in the company to a third party. FCL owns 56.05 percent of Frasers Property (China). MARKET NEWS > Dow climbs to highest since 2007, Fed optimism builds > Heavy supply weighs on prices before Fed > U.S. dollar drops as Fed, Moody's weigh > Gold rises after Moody's US credit warning hits dollar > Oil rises awaiting Fed meeting, German court > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Joseph Radford)