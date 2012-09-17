Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1465.77 0.4% 5.780 USD/JPY 78.32 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8695 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1774.25 0.27% 4.790 US CRUDE 98.98 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 13593.37 0.40% 53.51 ASIA ADRS 124.62 1.79% 2.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed stimulus plan spurs risk rally; dollar slips SE ASIA STOCKS-Jakarta hits record high, Thai at 16-yr high STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Insurer Prudential's stake in Fraser and Neave has fallen to 7.991 percent from 8.0263 percent. It is a substantial shareholder of Fraser and Neave through its deemed interest held via units including Eastspring Investments and M&G Investment Management Ltd. - Fraser and Neave has agreed to sell its 56.05 percent stake in Frasers Property (China) Ltd for S$261 million ($212 million)to a unit of Shanghai-listed Gemdale Corporation, as it streamlines its property business in China. -- ARA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD - ARA Asset Management received approval on Friday from the Singapore Exchange to list the first yuan-denominated real estate investment trust (REIT) in the city-state, which a source said could raise $700 million. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine's wholly-owned subsidiary has bought UK-based SLP Engineering Ltd from Smulders Group for 2.5 million pounds. -- CAPITALAND LTD - Property developer CapitaLand said it has priced $400 million worth of fixed rate notes due 2022 at a coupon of 4.076 percent, marking the first time it is tapping on US dollar bond markets. -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD - Oil and gas services firm Swiber Holdings said it will issue S$80 million worth of senior perpetual securities at 9.75 percent. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and DBS Bank are the joint lead managers and bookrunners of the issue. MARKET NEWS > Wall Street ends at multi-year highs on Fed > Bonds sag as Fed move raises inflation jitters > Dollar pinned down by Fed, markets wary of yen > Gold posts second day of gains after Fed stimulus > Oil prices push higher as Fed stimulus supports > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)