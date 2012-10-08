Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.93 -0.03% -0.470
USD/JPY 78.7 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7428 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1778.6 -0.11% -1.880
US CRUDE 89.66 -0.24% -0.220
DOW JONES 13610.15 0.26% 34.79
ASIA ADRS 120.65 -0.45% -0.55
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain, bonds tumble as U.S.
unemployment falls
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at record for 2nd day; commodities
lead
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PROPERTY
- Singapore on Friday set a maximum tenure of 35 years for
all new residential property loans as part of new measures to
cool its housing market.
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
- Conglomerate Fraser and Neave said it has revised up the
valuation of some of its properties, including its serviced
residences, shopping malls and commercial assets, by about S$498
million.
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD
- Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in China
and Japan, said on Friday it had sold 16.7 percent of GLP Japan
Logistics Partners, a joint venture with China Investment Corp,
to clients of CBRE Global Multi Manager for S$98 million.
-- TRANSCU GROUP LTD
- Life sciences firm Transcu Group has appointed Lawrence
Rikio Komo to be its chief executive officer from Oct. 8,
replacing Akihiko Matsumura, who will remain as a non-executive
vice chairman.
MARKET NEWS
> S&P 500 dips after four days of gains; earnings eyed
> Prices fall as jobless rate improves, new supply due
> Improvement in U.S. jobs data lifts dollar vs yen
> Gold drops from 11-month high after US payrolls
> Oil dips as weak global economy offsets rise in US jobs
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)