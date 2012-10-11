Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.56 -0.62% -8.920 USD/JPY 78.08 -0.12% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6768 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1758.94 -0.17% -3.000 US CRUDE 91.22 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13344.97 -0.95% -128.56 ASIA ADRS 117.41 -0.60% -0.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil retreat on global growth fears SE ASIA STOCKS-For risk-reward, look beyond Southeast Asian equities STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, THAI BEVERAGE PCL - The Fraser and Neave board said a Thai takeover offer for the Singapore drinks and property group is "not compelling but fair". However, in a circular issued by F&N on Wednesday evening, directors who are shareholders said they did not intend to accept the offer -- putting pressure on the bidders to raise the price. -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - Property developer Overseas Union Enterprise confirmed reports that it had made a S$1.4 billion bid for the hospitality and serviced residence business of Fraser and Neave. It said the offer was in line with its long-term goal of growing its business and hospitality was one of its core areas. -- ARA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD - Dynasty Real Estate Investment Trust, which is managed by a unit of property fund manager ARA Asset Management and owns Chinese assets, is offering 893.9 million and 901.3 million units to investors at 4.40 to 4.70 yuan a unit, according to a prospectus filed on Wednesday for what will be Singapore's first yuan-denominated initial public offering. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore Telecommunications said on Wednesday it has secured the broadcast rights to all 380 Barclays Premier League matches for the next three seasons starting August 2013. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - Singapore Technologies Engineering said its aerospace arm has secured new contracts worth about S$590 million in the third quarter. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls, heading for 3rd straight day of loss > Blue chips Chevron, Alcoa lead Wall Street's sell-off > Prices gain in thin volume on global growth fears > Euro, Aussie fall as worries over Spain > Gold ends flat as stimulus fades, euro zone eyed > Oil falls as economic worries, stock market pressure > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)