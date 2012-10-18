Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.91 0.41% 5.990 USD/JPY 79.04 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8149 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1748.46 -0.07% -1.230 US CRUDE 92.02 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 13557.00 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 121.63 0.70% 0.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on US housing data, earnings; euro up SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at week high; Thai surprise rate cut lifts property STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL LAND LTD - Property developer Keppel Land said its third quarter net profit rose 28.4 percent to S$74.5 million from a year ago, driven by strong performance from its associate companies and a divestment gain. However, its revenue for July-September fell 18.6 percent to S$466.9 million due to lower property trading and investment segments. -- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial assets, said its second quarter distribution per unit grew by 4.4 percent year-on-year to 3.53 Singapore cents, helped by positive rental reversion of about 12.8 percent on average. -- CAPITALAND LTD - Property developer CapitaLand's wholly-owned subsidiary CapitaValue Homes Ltd said it has secured its second residential site of about 36,920 square metres in Shanghai's Pudong District for about S$33.26 million, through a government tender. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, set for third day of gains on softer yen > S&P 500 gets housing lift, but IBM reins in Dow > Prices fall on improved homes data, reduced Spain fear > Euro & AUD rally pauses ahead of China data rush > Gold up slightly on US housing starts, dollar drop > Brent crude, US gasoline fall on inventory gains > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)