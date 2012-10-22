SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1433.19 -1.66% -24.150
USD/JPY 79.2 -0.13% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7624 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1717.59 -0.14% -2.400
US CRUDE 89.53 -0.58% -0.520
DOW JONES 13343.51 -1.52% -205.43
ASIA ADRS 120.69 -1.27% -1.55
----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after disappointing US
earnings
SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker; Jakarta ends below record
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SINGAPORE AIRLINES
The airline has frozen cadet-pilot recruitment and cut
flying hours for junior pilots in a business slowdown, the
Straits Times reported. SIA's spokesman told the newspaper the
last cadet intake was early this year and it has not decided
when hiring will resume.
- OUE, FRASER & NEAVE
Overseas Union Enterprise, backed by Indonesia's Lippo
Group, may team up with Japan's Kirin Holdings to
thwart a $7.2 billion takeover offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd
from companies linked to Thailand's third-richest man, sources
said.
In an unexpected move, OUE said on Friday it is seeking
partners in a potential takeover bid for F&N, without
identifying the parties.
- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS
The Myanmar-focused property development company said
administrative expenses in July-September rose by S$8.73 million
($7.15 million) to S$9.28 million, resulting in a net loss of
S$4.12 million for the group versus a net profit of S$1.39
million a year ago.
The group's second-quarter revenue jumped 59 percent to
S$11.60 million.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei sheds 1.5 pct, snaps 5-day winning run
> Investors face earnings blitz with dread
> Prices gain with rising appetite for low-risk assets
> Yen still in the doldrums; Canadian dollar skids
> Gold has biggest 1-day drop since July
> Oil falls on economic worries
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
($1 = 1.2207 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga)