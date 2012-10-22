SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.19 -1.66% -24.150 USD/JPY 79.2 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7624 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1717.59 -0.14% -2.400 US CRUDE 89.53 -0.58% -0.520 DOW JONES 13343.51 -1.52% -205.43 ASIA ADRS 120.69 -1.27% -1.55 ---------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after disappointing US earnings SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker; Jakarta ends below record STOCKS TO WATCH - SINGAPORE AIRLINES The airline has frozen cadet-pilot recruitment and cut flying hours for junior pilots in a business slowdown, the Straits Times reported. SIA's spokesman told the newspaper the last cadet intake was early this year and it has not decided when hiring will resume. - OUE, FRASER & NEAVE Overseas Union Enterprise, backed by Indonesia's Lippo Group, may team up with Japan's Kirin Holdings to thwart a $7.2 billion takeover offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd from companies linked to Thailand's third-richest man, sources said. In an unexpected move, OUE said on Friday it is seeking partners in a potential takeover bid for F&N, without identifying the parties. - YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS The Myanmar-focused property development company said administrative expenses in July-September rose by S$8.73 million ($7.15 million) to S$9.28 million, resulting in a net loss of S$4.12 million for the group versus a net profit of S$1.39 million a year ago. The group's second-quarter revenue jumped 59 percent to S$11.60 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei sheds 1.5 pct, snaps 5-day winning run > Investors face earnings blitz with dread > Prices gain with rising appetite for low-risk assets > Yen still in the doldrums; Canadian dollar skids > Gold has biggest 1-day drop since July > Oil falls on economic worries > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2207 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)