Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1433.82 0.04% 0.630
USD/JPY 79.94 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8116 -- -0.004
SPOT GOLD 1728.05 -0.01% -0.240
US CRUDE 89.18 0.60% 0.530
DOW JONES 13345.89 0.02% 2.38
ASIA ADRS 122.25 1.29% 1.56
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter, but U.S. stocks, euro gain
SE ASIA STOCKS-Jakarta, Bangkok rebound; earnings eyed
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASERS CENTREPOINT TRUST
- Frasers Centrepoint Trust, which owns shopping malls, said
its fourth quarter distribution per unit was 2.71 Singapore
cents, 15.3 percent higher than a year ago, helped by higher
gross revenenue and net property income.
-- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST
- CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping centres in
China, recorded a distribution per unit of 2.42 Singapore cents
for the third quarter, up 14.2 percent from 2.12 Singapore cents
a year earlier, helped by higher shopper traffic and tenant
sales.
-- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD
- Raffles Medical Group said its net profit in the third
quarter rose 7 percent to S$12.7 million from a year ago,
boosted by higher revenue from its hospital and healthcare
services divisions.
-- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD
- Property developer Overseas Union Enterprise said it has
priced a S$200 million bond due in 2019 at a coupon of 4.25
percent.
-- ASIAMEDIC LTD
- Healthcare provider AsiaMedic signed a memorandum of
understanding with Asia Merit to explore potential healthcare
opportunities in Myanmar together.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises, heading for 7th straight day of gains
> Dow, S&P end flat; Yahoo gains after the bell
> Bond prices slide on supply pressures ahead of sales
> Yen plunges as BOJ seen easing again; euro shines
> Gold rebounds above key support, Fed statement eyed
> Oil dips on economy worry, but supply fears support
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)