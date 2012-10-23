Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.82 0.04% 0.630 USD/JPY 79.94 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8116 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1728.05 -0.01% -0.240 US CRUDE 89.18 0.60% 0.530 DOW JONES 13345.89 0.02% 2.38 ASIA ADRS 122.25 1.29% 1.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter, but U.S. stocks, euro gain SE ASIA STOCKS-Jakarta, Bangkok rebound; earnings eyed STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASERS CENTREPOINT TRUST - Frasers Centrepoint Trust, which owns shopping malls, said its fourth quarter distribution per unit was 2.71 Singapore cents, 15.3 percent higher than a year ago, helped by higher gross revenenue and net property income. -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST - CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping centres in China, recorded a distribution per unit of 2.42 Singapore cents for the third quarter, up 14.2 percent from 2.12 Singapore cents a year earlier, helped by higher shopper traffic and tenant sales. -- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD - Raffles Medical Group said its net profit in the third quarter rose 7 percent to S$12.7 million from a year ago, boosted by higher revenue from its hospital and healthcare services divisions. -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - Property developer Overseas Union Enterprise said it has priced a S$200 million bond due in 2019 at a coupon of 4.25 percent. -- ASIAMEDIC LTD - Healthcare provider AsiaMedic signed a memorandum of understanding with Asia Merit to explore potential healthcare opportunities in Myanmar together. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, heading for 7th straight day of gains > Dow, S&P end flat; Yahoo gains after the bell > Bond prices slide on supply pressures ahead of sales > Yen plunges as BOJ seen easing again; euro shines > Gold rebounds above key support, Fed statement eyed > Oil dips on economy worry, but supply fears support > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)