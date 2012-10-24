Following are some company-related and market news which
could have an impact on the local market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT-----------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1413.11 -1.44% -20.71
USD/JPY 79.84 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7677 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD 1711.39 0.19% 3.30
US CRUDE 86.79 0.14% 0.120
DOW JONES 13102.53 -1.82% -243.36
ASIA ADRS 120.03 -1.82% -2.22
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares falter on weak earnings
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly edge up ahead of quarterly earnings
STOCKS TO WATCH
- OSIM INTERNATIONAL
The massage chair maker's third-quarter net profit surged 49
percent to S$20 million ($16.3 million) and sales grew 15
percent to S$142 million. The company said it had reported
growth in profitability for 15 consecutive quarters and expects
its core business to remain strong.
- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST
The REIT's revenue rose 6 percent to S$77.4 million in
July-September and unitholders' distribution edged up 1 percent
to S$25.6 million. Distribution per unit was 2.24 cents.
The company expects earnings to improve further after the
addition of three prime assets to its portfolio.
($1 = 1.2257 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga)