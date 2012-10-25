Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1408.75 -0.31% -4.360 USD/JPY 79.85 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7906 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1705.26 0.20% 3.330 US CRUDE 85.76 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 13077.34 -0.19% -25.19 ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.32% 0.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip on weak company results, euro falls SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks lead fallers; Malaysia at all-time high STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines will order five Airbus A380 aircraft and 20 more A350 planes in a deal valued at $7.5 billion, looking beyond a business slowdown that has led the carrier to stop hiring cadet pilots for now. -- ARA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD - ARA-sponsored Dynasty Real Estate Investment Trust, Singapore's first yuan-denominated initial public offering, was suspended on Wednesday as the sponsor for the $866 million IPO said the deal was hit by weak markets. -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST - CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, said it has issued 57 million new units through a private placement at S$1.51, raising gross proceeds of about S$86.1 million ($70.40 million). -- SHENG SIONG GROUP LTD - Supermarket operator Sheng Siong said its net profit for the third quarter rose 48.1 percent to S$9.8 million from a year ago, helped by higher same-store sales and new store openings. -- GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore oil and gas firm Gaylin, which is making its market debut on Thursday, priced its initial public offering at S$0.35, selling 110 million new shares. -- TRIYARDS HOLDINGS LTD - Newly listed oil and gas firm Triyards said its net profit for the year ended in August jumped more than five times to $44.1 million, helped by higher sales and additional production capacity at its shipyard in Vietnam. MARKET NEWS > Wall St falls after tepid earnings and steady Fed > Treasuries prices slip after Fed; auction tepid > USD off highs after Fed, NZD up on RBNZ > Gold falls to $1,700/oz as Fed offers few surprises > Oil falls on US crude stocks rise, Europe's weak data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2230 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)