Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 0 0% 0.000
USD/JPY 79.78 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7206 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1707.16 -0.12% -2.080
US CRUDE 85.28 -0.30% -0.260
DOW JONES 0.00 0.00% 0.00
ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Energy markets rise on Sandy, insurers fall
SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks outperform in Malaysia, Philippines
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES, TIGER AIRWAYS LTD
- Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said alliance
partner Singapore Airlines will buy a 10 percent stake in the
firm or A$105 million ($108 million), helping it compete with
Qantas Airways in the lucrative Australian market.
Virgin also agreed to provide a lifeline for Singapore's
struggling Australian budget unit, by agreeing to acquire 60
percent of Tiger Australia for A$35 million.
- Tiger Airways reported a second quarter net loss of S$18.3
million, compared to a loss of S$49.9 million a year ago.
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer,
said its third-quarter net profit rose 85.1 percent to S$148.5
million, boosted by higher operating income and portfolio gains.
-- CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS
- CDL Hospitality Trusts, which owns hotels, said its
distribution per unit for the third quarter was 2.72 Singapore
cents, compared to 2.77 cents a year ago, hurt by slightly lower
revenue per available room for its Singapore hotels.
It said it was looking for acquisition opportunities in the
hospitality sector in the next 12 months.
-- STARHILL GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
- Starhill Global said its distribution per unit for the
third quarter rose 11 percent to 1.11 Singapore cents from a
year ago, helped by strong property income growth for its
Singapore shopping malls.
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD
- Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in China
and Japan, said it has signed a deal to lease 21,000 square
metres of warehouse space in greater Tokyo to retailer Hennes &
Mauritz.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei inches higher ahead of BOJ policy meeting
> Futures end short session lower; market closed Tuesday
> Prices gain in safety buying before hurricane shutdown
> Yen on the defensive as BOJ policy decision nears
> Gold down on economic worry, volume light due to storm
> US gasoline prices jump, crude eases as Sandy blows in
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
