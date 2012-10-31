Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2350 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.16 0.02% 0.220 USD/JPY 79.82 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7032 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1719.44 -0.04% -0.610 US CRUDE 86.11 -0.15% -0.130 DOW JONES 13096.46 -0.08% -10.75 ASIA ADRS 119.71 -0.30% -0.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares trade flat, gasoline up after storm's damage SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly weaker, Thai stocks rebound in weak month STOCKS TO WATCH -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS - DBS Group, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, posted a 12 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by a sharp drop in bad debt charges and double-digit growth in income from its core lending business. -- SMRT CORP LTD - Public transport provider SMRT said its second quarter net profit fell 2.2 percent to S$33.3 million from a year ago, hurt by higher losses from its bus business and higher operating expenses for its trains. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources said its wholly-owned subsidiary has established a ringgit-denominated Islamic medium term note programme of up to 5 billion ringgit. -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST - Mapletree Commercial Trust, which owns commercial assets, said it has appointed Loke Huey Teng as its chief financial officer with effect from November 23, replacing Shane Peter Hagan. {ID:nSNZ395qZk] MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat, tech shares dip after Sandy shutdown > Prices climb on month-end trades after megastorm > Euro, AUD calm ahead of China PMI > Gold up with Wall St on day but posts monthly loss > Gasoline up on U.S. Northeast supply worry, crude mixed > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: