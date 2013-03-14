SINGAPORE, March 14 Following is some company-related and market news which could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0033 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1554.52 0.13% 2.040 USD/JPY 95.91 -0.19% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0279 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1588.31 0.06% 1.020 US CRUDE 92.3 -0.24% -0.220 DOW JONES 14455.28 0.04% 5.22 ASIA ADRS 137.27 -0.15% -0.21 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hovers near highs, Asian shares steady SE ASIA STOCKS-Broadly weaker; Thai stocks rebound on late buying STOCKS TO WATCH -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group proposed to issue $400 million in principal amount of 3.625 percent notes due 2018 under the $3 billion medium term note program. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Golden Veroleum, controlled by the Singapore palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources through its investment in Verdant Fund, has procured a term loan facility from China Development Bank Corp for $500 million with total tenor of 15 years. -- IHH Healthcare - The Singapore and Malaysia-listed IHH Healthcare Bhd , Asia's largest hospital operator, will build a 2 billion ringgit ($643.40 million) hospital in Hong Kong with NWS Holdings Ltd. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - Singapore Technologies Engineering said its electronics arm ST Electronics has set up a wholly owned subsidiary, ST Electronics (Wuxi) Co Ltd, in Wuxi, China with a paid up capital of 20 million yuan ($3.22 million). MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei rebounds after two days of losses > Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day > U.S. prices slip on stronger February retail sales > Dollar strong on upbeat data; kiwi knocked lower > Gold falls on optimism over US economic improvement > Brent crude falls on rising inventories, strong dollar > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: