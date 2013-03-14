SINGAPORE, March 14 Following is some
company-related and market news which could affect the local
market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0033 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1554.52 0.13% 2.040
USD/JPY 95.91 -0.19% -0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0279 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1588.31 0.06% 1.020
US CRUDE 92.3 -0.24% -0.220
DOW JONES 14455.28 0.04% 5.22
ASIA ADRS 137.27 -0.15% -0.21
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hovers near highs, Asian shares
steady
SE ASIA STOCKS-Broadly weaker; Thai stocks rebound on late
buying
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- NOBLE GROUP LTD
- Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group proposed to
issue $400 million in principal amount of 3.625 percent notes
due 2018 under the $3 billion medium term note program.
-- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
- Golden Veroleum, controlled by the Singapore palm oil firm
Golden Agri-Resources through its investment in Verdant Fund,
has procured a term loan facility from China Development Bank
Corp for $500 million with total tenor of 15 years.
-- IHH Healthcare
- The Singapore and Malaysia-listed IHH Healthcare Bhd
, Asia's largest hospital operator, will build a 2
billion ringgit ($643.40 million) hospital in Hong Kong with NWS
Holdings Ltd.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- Singapore Technologies Engineering said its electronics
arm ST Electronics has set up a wholly owned subsidiary, ST
Electronics (Wuxi) Co Ltd, in Wuxi, China with a paid up capital
of 20 million yuan ($3.22 million).
MARKET NEWS
> Japan's Nikkei rebounds after two days of losses
> Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day
> U.S. prices slip on stronger February retail sales
> Dollar strong on upbeat data; kiwi knocked lower
> Gold falls on optimism over US economic improvement
> Brent crude falls on rising inventories, strong dollar
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
