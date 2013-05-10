SINGAPORE, May 10 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1626.67 -0.37% -6.020 USD/JPY 100.86 0.27% 0.270 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.829 -- 0.015 SPOT GOLD 1455.71 -0.14% -1.990 US CRUDE 96.15 -0.25% -0.240 DOW JONES 15082.62 -0.15% -22.50 ASIA ADRS 145.08 -0.68% -0.99 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 100 yen, stocks slip after rally SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand set new highs; Malaysia bucks trend STOCKS TO WATCH -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Commodities firm Noble said it has registered a new wholly owned subsidiary, Noble Americas South Bend Ethanol LLC, in the United States to hold physical assets in that country. -- FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Singapore's First Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns healthcare assets, proposed to issue S$100 million five-year notes at a rate of 4.125 percent per annum to help fund the acquisition of two hospitals in Indonesia. -- SAIZEN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Saizen Real Estate Investment Trust, which has residential properties in Japan, said its net asset value per unit fell to S$0.25 at the end of March from S$0.30 on June 30, 2012, mainly due to the depreciation of the yen, despite growth in revenue and net property income. -- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD - Property firm United Engineers has raised its cash offer for shares of WBL Corp to S$4.50 from S$4.15 in its final offer. -- UOB-KAY HIAN HOLDINGS LTD - Brokerage UOB-Kay Hian said its net profit in the first three months of the year jumped 37.8 percent to S$40 million. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Olam agreed to set up a joint venture with Sanyo Foods in Nigeria to make and distribute instant noodles in Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa. Sanyo Foods will invest $20 million in cash for a 25.5 percent equity interest, while Olam will hold the majority ownership of 74.5 percent. -- STARHUB LTD - Telecommunications firm Starhub posted a net profit of S$91.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, up 3.2 percent from the previous year on lower operating expenses that were offset by a fall in operating revenue. -- FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust reported a net profit available for distribution of HK$153.3 million ($19.76 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, up 16.3 percent from a year earlier, boosted by higher revenue from the acquisition of properties. -- PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT FUND - Parkway Life REIT said its distribution per unit in the first three months of 2013 gained 2.9 percent on the year to 2.64 Singapore cents, on higher revenue incomes from the acquisition of properties in Japan and Malaysia. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to tap 5-year high as dollar tops 100 yen > S&P 500 slips, snaps five-day streak of record closes > U.S. bonds dip as investors eye US jobs data > Dollar extends gains vs. Yen, hits 4-year high > Gold falls 1 pct on broad dollar rally > Brent crude edges up as investors eye Mideast, demand > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: