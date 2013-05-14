Singapore, May 14 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1633.77 0% 0.070
USD/JPY 101.6 -0.22% -0.220
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9069 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1434.86 0.34% 4.810
US CRUDE 95.23 0.06% 0.060
DOW JONES 15091.68 -0.18% -26.81
ASIA ADRS 147.37 1.34% 1.95
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stronger dollar hits oil, gold; stocks pause
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak; Malaysia, Vietnam buck trend
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD
- Property developer CityDev posted a net profit of S$137.6
million ($110.9 million) for the quarter ended March 31, down
12.2 percent from a year earlier, due to a drop in earnings from
hotel operations and other operating income.
-- FIRST RESOURCES LTD
- Palm oil firm First Resources reported a 29.9 percent jump
in net profit for the first quarter to S$63.568 million and said
it expects palm oil demand to be well supported at current
prices, backed by consumption growth in emerging markets.
-- YANLORD LAND GROUP LTD
- Property developer Yanlord Land said its net profit for
the first three months of 2013 dropped by half to 67.3 million
yuan ($10.95 million), while revenue more than tripled to 1.7
billion yuan.
-- BUMITAMA AGRI LTD
- Palm oil firm Bumitama Agri said net profit for the first
quarter dropped 19.9 percent to 151.49 billion Indonesian rupiah
($15.6 million), weighed down by higher costs of sales and
operating expenses.
-- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD
- Golden Agri, the world's second-largest palm oil
plantation company, reported first-quarter net profit of $112.8
million, down 30.4 percent from a year earlier, hurt by lower
international crude palm oil prices and high raw material
prices.
-- SUPER GROUP LTD
- Instant food and beverage manufacturer Super Group posted
S$22.1 million in net profit for the first quarter, up 25
percent on the year on strong food ingredients sales and
effective cost management.
-- STRAITS TRADING CO, WBL CORP, UNITED
ENGINEERS LTD
- Singapore conglomerate Straits Trading decided to accept
an offer for its holdings in WBL Corp from a group led by United
Engineers Ltd.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei to rise for 3rd day; gains may be limited
> Wall St ends near flat after recent highs
> U.S. bonds prices fall as retail data hint at recovery
> Dollar up for 3rd day; US retail sales help
> Gold falls 1 pct on fund outflow, economic hopes
> Oil falls as China demand slows; US gasoline sales dive
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: