Singapore, May 14 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1633.77 0% 0.070 USD/JPY 101.6 -0.22% -0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9069 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1434.86 0.34% 4.810 US CRUDE 95.23 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 15091.68 -0.18% -26.81 ASIA ADRS 147.37 1.34% 1.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stronger dollar hits oil, gold; stocks pause SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak; Malaysia, Vietnam buck trend STOCKS TO WATCH -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property developer CityDev posted a net profit of S$137.6 million ($110.9 million) for the quarter ended March 31, down 12.2 percent from a year earlier, due to a drop in earnings from hotel operations and other operating income. -- FIRST RESOURCES LTD - Palm oil firm First Resources reported a 29.9 percent jump in net profit for the first quarter to S$63.568 million and said it expects palm oil demand to be well supported at current prices, backed by consumption growth in emerging markets. -- YANLORD LAND GROUP LTD - Property developer Yanlord Land said its net profit for the first three months of 2013 dropped by half to 67.3 million yuan ($10.95 million), while revenue more than tripled to 1.7 billion yuan. -- BUMITAMA AGRI LTD - Palm oil firm Bumitama Agri said net profit for the first quarter dropped 19.9 percent to 151.49 billion Indonesian rupiah ($15.6 million), weighed down by higher costs of sales and operating expenses. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Golden Agri, the world's second-largest palm oil plantation company, reported first-quarter net profit of $112.8 million, down 30.4 percent from a year earlier, hurt by lower international crude palm oil prices and high raw material prices. -- SUPER GROUP LTD - Instant food and beverage manufacturer Super Group posted S$22.1 million in net profit for the first quarter, up 25 percent on the year on strong food ingredients sales and effective cost management. -- STRAITS TRADING CO, WBL CORP, UNITED ENGINEERS LTD - Singapore conglomerate Straits Trading decided to accept an offer for its holdings in WBL Corp from a group led by United Engineers Ltd.