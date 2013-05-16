Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1658.78 0.51% 8.440 USD/JPY 102.05 -0.18% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9365 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1387.44 -0.35% -4.850 US CRUDE 94.13 -0.18% -0.170 DOW JONES 15275.69 0.40% 60.44 ASIA ADRS 147.83 0.54% 0.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mostly higher, Japan posts solid growth SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines leads regional gains; Malaysia retreats STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines, caught between the rapid emergence of Gulf carriers and low-cost Asian rivals, is attempting a big strategy overhaul to revive growth, pushing into the low-cost segment and expanding its regional network. -- PETRA FOODS LTD - Petra Foods posted a net loss of $14.9 million for the first three months of 2013 due to a weak performance in the cocoa division and exceptional charges on the planned divestment of the cocoa ingredients division. It made a $16.3 million net profit a year earlier. -- EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED - Offshore service provider Ezion Holdings received a letter of intent with a contract value of about $80.3 million over a four-year period to provide a service rig to an Asian-based national oil company that it did not identify. -- MACQUARIE INTERNATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LTD - Asian Pay Television Trust has tightened the price range for its Singapore initial public offering that could raise around $1.1 billion. About 80 percent of the proceeds will be used to buy the stakes held in TBC Group from the Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund and MKOF Media Investment Ltd, another Macquarie fund. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - SingTel's results for fiscal year 2013 were in line with Moody's expectations, despite negative revenue growth on the year, which has no immediate impact on SingTel's Aa3 current rating and stable outlook, said Moody's Investors Service. -- NOBLE GROUP - Noble Group's results for the first quarter of the year were weak but have no immediate impact on its Baa3 rating and stable outlook, said Moody's Investors Service. Noble reported a 62 percent drop in net profit for the quarter. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to scale multiyear highs on yen, Wall St. > Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs, Google jumps > US Treasuries rise on weak manufacturing, inflation > Euro slips to six-week low on weak euro zone GDP > Gold below $1,400, down 2 pct on econ optimism > Oil gains $1 on US equity rally > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: