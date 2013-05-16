Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1658.78 0.51% 8.440
USD/JPY 102.05 -0.18% -0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9365 -- -0.004
SPOT GOLD 1387.44 -0.35% -4.850
US CRUDE 94.13 -0.18% -0.170
DOW JONES 15275.69 0.40% 60.44
ASIA ADRS 147.83 0.54% 0.80
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mostly higher, Japan posts solid
growth
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines leads regional gains; Malaysia
retreats
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines, caught between the rapid emergence of
Gulf carriers and low-cost Asian rivals, is attempting a big
strategy overhaul to revive growth, pushing into the low-cost
segment and expanding its regional network.
-- PETRA FOODS LTD
- Petra Foods posted a net loss of $14.9 million for the
first three months of 2013 due to a weak performance in the
cocoa division and exceptional charges on the planned divestment
of the cocoa ingredients division. It made a $16.3 million net
profit a year earlier.
-- EZION HOLDINGS LIMITED
- Offshore service provider Ezion Holdings received a letter
of intent with a contract value of about $80.3 million over a
four-year period to provide a service rig to an Asian-based
national oil company that it did not identify.
-- MACQUARIE INTERNATIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LTD
- Asian Pay Television Trust has tightened the price range
for its Singapore initial public offering that could raise
around $1.1 billion. About 80 percent of the proceeds will be
used to buy the stakes held in TBC Group from the Macquarie
International Infrastructure Fund and MKOF Media Investment Ltd,
another Macquarie fund.
-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
- SingTel's results for fiscal year 2013 were in line with
Moody's expectations, despite negative revenue growth on the
year, which has no immediate impact on SingTel's Aa3 current
rating and stable outlook, said Moody's Investors Service.
-- NOBLE GROUP
- Noble Group's results for the first quarter of the year
were weak but have no immediate impact on its Baa3 rating and
stable outlook, said Moody's Investors Service. Noble reported a
62 percent drop in net profit for the quarter.
