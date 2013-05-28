Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1649.6 -0.06% -0.910 USD/JPY 101.32 0.39% 0.390 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0354 -- 0.025 SPOT GOLD 1395.31 0.07% 1.030 US CRUDE 93.91 -0.25% -0.240 DOW JONES 15303.10 0.06% 8.60 ASIA ADRS 139.79 -1.85% -2.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks claw back ground as markets steady SE ASIA STOCKS-Weak global market knocks region off highs; Philippine lags STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD - SPH aims to make S$1.048 billion ($829 million) by selling part of a real estate investment trust (REIT) whose assets are two shopping malls, in what could be Singapore's third-biggest IPO this year. -- CAPITALAND LTD - Australian property firm GPT Group said it has abandoned its bid to buy smaller rival Australand Property Group's most valuable assets, including its $2.4 billion investment property portfolio. Australand is a diversified property group 59 percent owned by Singapore-based property group CapitaLand. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board has approved Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd's plan to take control of loss-making rival Tiger Australia, owned by Singapore Airlines' budget associate Tiger Airways Holdings. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Sembcorp Marine's subsidiary Jurong Shipyard has secured a $596 million contract from Noble Corp for building an ultra-high specification jackup rig with option for an additional unit for use in the UK sector of the North Sea. -- GUOCOLAND LTD - Guocoland has issued S$200 million ($158.6 million) in aggregate principal amount of 4.7 percent senior perpetual securities under its S$3 billion ($2.4 billion) multicurrency medium term note programme. -- FRAGRANCE GROUP LTD - Fragrance Group announced the establishment of a S$1 billion multicurrency medium term note programme, appointing DBS Bank Ltd to act as the sole arranger. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens down 1.41 percent > Yen softer for now; Nikkei seen calling the shots > Gold rises on physical demand as dollar dips > Brent dips on weak economic data, ample supplies > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: