--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0001 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1654.41 0.37% 6.050
USD/JPY 101.02 0.3% 0.300
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1172 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1415.34 0.15% 2.090
US CRUDE 93.49 -0.13% -0.120
DOW JONES 15324.53 0.14% 21.73
ASIA ADRS 139.28 0.56% 0.78
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar falls, Treasury yields
rise
SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall amid Fed jitters; Philippines in worst
drop since Sept 2011
-- CAPITALAND LIMITED
- Capitaland Limited, Southeast Asia's biggest property
developer, posted invitation to tender for cash repurchase of
its S$1.3 billion 3.125 percent convertible bonds due 2018.
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines Ltd agreed to spend $17 billion to buy
30 Airbus and 30 Boeing Co. aircraft,
underscoring the airline's bet on a pick-up in the struggling
premium class market.
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a (P)Aa1 rating to
DBS Bank Ltd's RMB500 million three-year senior unsecured bond,
with a negative outlook.
-- EZION HOLDINGS LTD, EZRA HOLDINGS LTD
- Offshore energy service provider Ezra Holdings plans to
divest its 40 million shares, or 4.17 percent stake, in Ezion
Holdings on May 31 via a placement fully underwritten by DBS
Bank Ltd. Ezra will realise an estimated net gain of about $65.7
million, which will be used to meet its working capital needs,
reduce debt and fund growth and operations of its core business
divisions.
-- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST
- Ascendas Hospitality Trust has closed the order book for a
private placement of 161.9 million units, at an issue price of
S$0.885 per unit, and a pro rata and non-renounceable
preferential offering of 64.4 million units to existing
shareholders at S$0.88.
-- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
- Mapletree Logistics Trust issued 4.1 million new units at
S$1.2811 per unit to eligible unitholders who have elected to
participate in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan. The new units
will start trading on May 31.
-- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD
- Yongnam Holdings said it has signed a S$130 million ($103
million) senior transferable term loan facility, with its final
maturity date being five years from the agreement dated May 28.
-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
- Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest builder of
offshore oil rigs, has secured a $220.5 million contract to
build a jack-up drilling rig from BOT Lease Co. Ltd, scheduled
for delivery at end January 2015.
-- HYFLUX LTD
- Hyflux, a water solutions company, said its subsidiary,
Hydrochem Pte Ltd, has signed a $138.7 million export credit
financing agreement to finance the purchase of key components
for a power plant in the Tuaspring desalination project in Tuas,
Singapore.
