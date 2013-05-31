Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0001 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1654.41 0.37% 6.050 USD/JPY 101.02 0.3% 0.300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1172 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1415.34 0.15% 2.090 US CRUDE 93.49 -0.13% -0.120 DOW JONES 15324.53 0.14% 21.73 ASIA ADRS 139.28 0.56% 0.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar falls, Treasury yields rise SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall amid Fed jitters; Philippines in worst drop since Sept 2011 STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITALAND LIMITED - Capitaland Limited, Southeast Asia's biggest property developer, posted invitation to tender for cash repurchase of its S$1.3 billion 3.125 percent convertible bonds due 2018. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines Ltd agreed to spend $17 billion to buy 30 Airbus and 30 Boeing Co. aircraft, underscoring the airline's bet on a pick-up in the struggling premium class market. -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - Moody's Investors Service has assigned a (P)Aa1 rating to DBS Bank Ltd's RMB500 million three-year senior unsecured bond, with a negative outlook. -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD, EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore energy service provider Ezra Holdings plans to divest its 40 million shares, or 4.17 percent stake, in Ezion Holdings on May 31 via a placement fully underwritten by DBS Bank Ltd. Ezra will realise an estimated net gain of about $65.7 million, which will be used to meet its working capital needs, reduce debt and fund growth and operations of its core business divisions. -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST - Ascendas Hospitality Trust has closed the order book for a private placement of 161.9 million units, at an issue price of S$0.885 per unit, and a pro rata and non-renounceable preferential offering of 64.4 million units to existing shareholders at S$0.88. -- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST - Mapletree Logistics Trust issued 4.1 million new units at S$1.2811 per unit to eligible unitholders who have elected to participate in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan. The new units will start trading on May 31. -- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD - Yongnam Holdings said it has signed a S$130 million ($103 million) senior transferable term loan facility, with its final maturity date being five years from the agreement dated May 28. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest builder of offshore oil rigs, has secured a $220.5 million contract to build a jack-up drilling rig from BOT Lease Co. Ltd, scheduled for delivery at end January 2015. -- HYFLUX LTD - Hyflux, a water solutions company, said its subsidiary, Hydrochem Pte Ltd, has signed a $138.7 million export credit financing agreement to finance the purchase of key components for a power plant in the Tuaspring desalination project in Tuas, Singapore. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rise as Fed stimulus concerns ease > Wall St ends up on optimism Fed stimulus to stay > US Treasury prices near flat as investors weigh Fed > Dollar slides as soft data offsets Fed taper talk > Gold hits two-week high as US data quells Fed exit talk > Oil mixed, swayed by views on economy and Fed > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: