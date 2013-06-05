Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1631.38 -0.55% -9.040 USD/JPY 100.16 0.16% 0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1462 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1398.31 -0.05% -0.730 US CRUDE 93.75 0.47% 0.440 DOW JONES 15177.54 -0.50% -76.49 ASIA ADRS 137.36 1.32% 1.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks buck global trend, close down; dollar firms SE ASIA STOCKS-Most markets rebound; Philippine lags STOCKS TO WATCH -- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST - Mapletree Industrial Trust on Tuesday issued 10.9 million new units at an issue price of S$1.5263 per unit, according to the trust's distribution reinvestment plan. The new units will start trading on June 5. -- UNITED FIBER SYSTEM LTD - United Fiber System, which has construction, property and forestry businesses, has terminated a S$2.24 billion ($1.8 billion) plan to buy PT Golden Energy Mines TBK. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Keppel Offshore and Marine, a unit of Keppel Corp, has won an $800 million order from Azerbaijan to build a semisubmersible drilling rig through its subsidiaries. -- HEALTHWAY MEDICAL CORP LTD - Healthway Medical Corp, a healthcare medical group, has completed a proposed placement of up to 97.5 million shares at a placement price of S$0.1026 per placement share. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens up 0.24 percent > Wall St. ends down on fears Fed may scale back stimulus > US Treasury prices edge down ahead of payrolls data > Dollar inches up before jobs test, AUD on the defensive > Gold falls 1 pct as India extends bullion import ban > Brent oil up 1 pct on S.Korea import rebate rumor > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: