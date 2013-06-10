Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1643.38 1.28% 20.820 USD/JPY 98.17 0.66% 0.640 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1718 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1385.24 0.10% 1.350 US CRUDE 96.19 0.17% 0.160 DOW JONES 15248.12 1.38% 207.50 ASIA ADRS 135.85 1.21% 1.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stock market cautious on China growth worries, dollar up SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Indonesia lead losses on week STOCKS TO WATCH -- PETRA FOOD LTD - European Union regulators gave the green light on Friday for Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut to buy the cocoa business of Singaporean group Petra Foods. -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - Property firm Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd planned to sell a hotel and a mall to OUE Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust, which will form part of OUE Hospitality Trust. The deal will result in a minimum S$1.359 billion ($1.09 billion) cash proceeds, which will be used to pay down existing debt of S$750 million. Listing of the OUE Hospitality Trust is expected in the third quarter of 2013. -- SINGAPORE PROPERTY PRICES - Resale prices of non-landed private homes eased slightly in May amid weak transaction volumes, flash estimates from the Singapore Real Estate Exchange (SRX) showed. -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST MANAGEMENT PTE LTD - Ascendas Hospitality Trust issued 162 million new shares at S$0.885 per unit in a private placement, as part of efforts to raise no less than S$200 million to help fund the acquisition of Park Hotel Clarke Quay. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Britain's Rolls-Royce has won a contract to supply engines and support 50 of Singapore Airlines' Boeing Dreamliner jets in a deal worth $4 billion at list prices. -- DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD - Pineapple grower Del Monte Pacific Ltd said the company's listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange will proceed as scheduled on June 10. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei bounces sharply on weak yen, strong Q1 GDP > Wall St. rallies after US jobs data, ends up for week > US bonds drop on renewed bets of less Fed buying > Dollar rebounds as US jobs data shows econ resilience > Gold falls 2 pct as US jobs data dims stimulus hope > Oil gains $1 as US equities rally on jobs data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: