Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1612.52 -0.84% -13.610 USD/JPY 95.38 -0.65% -0.620 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2226 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1385.11 -0.19% -2.680 US CRUDE 95.57 -0.32% -0.310 DOW JONES 14995.23 -0.84% -126.79 ASIA ADRS 134.18 -0.67% -0.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on global weakness SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand extends losses, Indonesia rebounds STOCKS TO WATCH Singapore Exchange Ltd is considering introducing circuit breakers to minimise volatility in the stock market. The proposed dynamic circuit breaker will comprise a price band of plus or minus 10 percent of the price of an instrument, SGX said, adding it will that seek public consultation on the matter. SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD Sembcorp Industries Ltd (Sembcorp) said its wholly owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Utilities, agreed to increase its stake in Sembcorp's first power plant in Vietnam to 66.67 percent from 33.33 percent for about $51 million. RAMBA ENERGY LTD The company said it had started drilling of the Akatara-2 appraisal well - the third exploration well to be drilled at the Lemang block in South Sumatra in Indonesia. TIONG SENG HOLDINGS LTD The building construction and civil engineering company said it will invest about S$15.6 million ($12.5 million) to build a precast plant in Malaysia's Iskandar region. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops below 13,000 on weak Wall St > U.S. stocks slide on worries over future of stimulus > Long-dated U.S. bond prices slip amid debt supply > Dollar index holds near four-month lows > Gold slips on stimulus concerns > Oil edges up, but weak demand outlook weighs > Key political risks to watch in Singapore