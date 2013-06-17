Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1626.73 -0.59% -9.630
USD/JPY 94.35 0.3% 0.280
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1438 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1389.96 -0.02% -0.240
US CRUDE 97.68 -0.17% -0.170
DOW JONES 15070.18 -0.70% -105.90
ASIA ADRS 133.39 -2.28% -3.11
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, yen soars on central bank
uncertainty
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines rebound but
caution remains
STOCKS TO WATCH
- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD, OVERSEA-CHINESE
BANKING CORPORATION LTD
Singapore's central bank censured a record 20 banks on
Friday after it found more than 100 traders in the city state
tried to rig key borrowing and currency rates.
- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD
Myanmar-focused investment firm Yoma Strategic Holdings
plans to undertake a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue
of up to 289 million new shares at S$0.38 per share to fund the
proposed acquisition of 80 percent interest in a property
project in Myanmar.
- MARCO POLO MARINE LTD
Marco Polo Marine, which provides offshore supply vessel
chartering services, plans to establish a S$300 million
multicurrency medium term loan programme for general corporate
purposes, including refinancing of borrowings, and financing
investments and general working capital.
- CAPITALAND LTD
Property developer CapitaLand Limited announced the
repurchase of a principal amount of S$60 million of its S$1.3
billion in 3.125 percent convertible bonds due 2018.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to fall on firm yen, languishes in bear market
> Wall St slides in volatile week, eyes on Fed
> US bond prices gain on bets Fed to keep rates low
> Currencies subdued as key event risk looms
> Gold posts weekly gain on physical demand, weak S&P
> US crude touches nine-month high
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
