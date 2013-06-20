SINGAPORE, June 20 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1628.93 -1.39% -22.880
USD/JPY 96.62 0.17% 0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3655 -- 0.011
SPOT GOLD 1347.31 -0.25% -3.380
US CRUDE 97.65 -0.60% -0.590
DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.35% -206.04
ASIA ADRS 134.37 -1.61% -2.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks brace for fall, China data eyed
SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat to weaker ahead of Fed; Indonesia off
high
STOCKS TO WATCH
OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE
Shareholders of Overseas Union Enterprise will be paid a
special dividend after the listing of the company's hospitality
real estate investment trust, which is expected to be launched
soon, CEO Stephen Riady told the Business Times newspaper.
SINGAPORE AIRLINES
Singapore Airlines has placed a firm order for 30 Airbus
A350-900 aircraft worth $8.6 billion at list prices,
with options for 20 more of the jetliners, Airbus said at the
Paris Airshow.
MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST
Mapletree Logistics Trust announced that it has signed an
agreement with Oakline Co Ltd for the acquisition of property
The Box Centre in South Korea.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei could edge down on Fed's stimulus signals
> Wall St drops after Bernanke hints at slowing stimulus
> U.S. yields jump as Bernanke signals less bond buying
> Dollar rallies after Fed offers brighter economic view
> Gold hits 1-month low on Bernanke stimulus signal
> Oil pressured by Bernanke comments, crude stocks up
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
