Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1573.09 -1.21% -19.340 USD/JPY 97.65 -0.07% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5256 -- -0.019 SPOT GOLD 1283.06 0.14% 1.770 US CRUDE 94.85 -0.35% -0.330 DOW JONES 14659.56 -0.94% -139.84 ASIA ADRS 128.30 -2.35% -3.08 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped, dollar eases SE Asia Stocks-Decline on China worries, outflows STOCKS TO WATCH OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD The Singapore property firm, which plans to raise up to $800 million via its hotel REIT, will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday to seek approval for the proposed disposal of a hotel and retail mall to its REIT. SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD The company said it had completed the sale of its 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic to Delta Air Lines. In December, Delta agreed to pay $360 million for Singapore Airlines' entire shareholding in the UK-based airline group. LIAN BENG GROUP LTD The construction and property group said its wholly owned subsidiary Lian Beng Construction (1988) Pte Ltd had won an order worth S$115 million ($89.9 million). CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD The company said it is launching an offer for all remaining shares in Peruvian fishmeal firm Copeinca, once the target of a bidding war with Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq . OXLEY HOLDINGS LTD The property developer said its wholly owned subsidiary had acquired a leasehold site in Malaysia's Johor Bahru for about S$40 million ($31.3 million) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei flat in early trade > Wall Street ends down but off lows as bond prices gain > Treasuries prices rebound, yields off near 2-year highs > Dollar rally stymied by Fed officials > Gold down 1 pct on China fears, Wall St margin calls > Oil off 3-week low as Canada floods threaten US imports > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: