Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1603.26 0.96% 15.230 USD/JPY 97.68 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.539 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1231.32 0.50% 6.080 US CRUDE 95.37 -0.14% -0.130 DOW JONES 14910.14 1.02% 149.83 ASIA ADRS 131.03 0.52% 0.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar gain after GDP data eases Fed fears SE ASIA STOCKS-Rebound on China cbank liquidity assurance; Manila leads STOCKS TO WATCH - SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD, YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD Myanmar's lower house of parliament agreed on Wednesday to delay the awarding of two telecoms licenses until a new telecommunications law comes into force. The announcement of the winners had been scheduled for Thursday. Singapore Telecommunications and its partners are on the short-list. A consortium led by the Digicel Group, including Singapore's Yoma Strategic Holdings, is also bidding for one of the two licenses. - KEPPEL REIT Keppel REIT has agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in a freehold commercial building in Melbourne's central business district for A$160.2 million ($149 million). The purchase is expected to be immediately accretive to Keppel REIT's distribution per unit (DPU). - SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD Sembcorp Industries' joint venture in India, Thermal Powertech Corporation India (TPCIL), has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Coal India for a 20-year coal supply to feed a power plant, which is scheduled to start operation in the second half of 2014. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens up after Wall Street rally > Wall St climbs as GDP data eases fear of Fed pullback > US Treasuries prices rise despite weak 5-year note sale > Euro turns tail as ECB coos dovish message > Gold slides 4 pct, near 3-year low as Wall St rallies > Oil edges up on easing Fed concerns, spread trading > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: