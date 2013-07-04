SINGAPORE, July 4 - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1615.41 0.08% 1.330 USD/JPY 99.77 -0.13% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5032 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1254.69 0.28% 3.500 US CRUDE 101.3 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 14988.55 0.38% 56.14 ASIA ADRS 134.65 -0.59% -0.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall as Portugal revives debt crisis fears SE ASIA STOCKS-Most fall amid foreign selling; Indonesia leads STOCKS TO WATCH -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LIMITED - United Overseas Bank Limited said following the merger of the investment banking arm of the OSK Group into the RHB Group, the UOB Group and the OSK/RHB Group have agreed to terminate their various joint ventures in the fund management business in Malaysia. -- KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - Keppel Corporation, the world's largest offshore drilling rig producer, won an order for a KFELS B Class jackup rig for $210 million from PV Drilling Overseas. Keppel Corp has acquired a 35 percent stake in PV Drilling Overseas at a consideration of $1 per share in cash for 350 ordinary shares from Falcon Energy Group Limited. PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services Corporation owns 55 percent of PV Drilling Overseas, and Falcon holds the rest 10 percent. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aaa issuer rating of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd and the senior unsecured rating of ST Engineering Financial I Ltd, a wholly owned special purpose funding subsidiary of ST Engineering. -- PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust (PLife REIT) plans to acquire two nursing home properties in Japan at a combined price of approximately S$23.1 million ($18.14 million). The acquisition, due to be completed by 12 July 2013, is expected to generate a net property yield of 7.1 percent. -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD - Midas Holdings said it has won a 44.3 million yuan ($7.23 million) contract from CNR Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd for two subway lines in the northeastern city of Changchun in China. Jilin Midas, a subsidiary of the company, will supply aluminium alloy extrusion profiles for 44 train sets with delivery expected from 2013 to 2015. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to edge up on US data; Portugal may cap gains > Wall St pares losses as tech shares advance > US Treasuries prices slip ahead of labor market data > Dollar gets the jitters before policy meetings, jobs > Gold buoyed by weak dollar, safe-haven buying > U.S. crude ends at 14-month high on stocks draw, Egypt > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: