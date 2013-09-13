Singapore shares were slightly lower on Friday, but oil and gas
services provider Ezra Holdings Ltd surged to an
eight-month high on market speculation about a possible
takeover.
The Straits Times Index was down 0.1 percent at
3,117.78 points, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan declined 0.8 percent.
Ezra shares jumped as much as 19 percent to S$1.26, the
highest since Jan. 15. More than 65 million shares were traded,
15 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days. It
was the top traded stock by value in Singapore.
"The company regularly explores and reviews business
opportunities, projects and proposals relating to the subsea
business and enters into discussions with various parties from
time to time," Ezra said earlier this week, in response to a
query from the Singapore Exchange about the surge in its share
price.
Shares of Singapore Windsor Holdings Ltd jumped as
much as 28 percent after it said Ho Kwok Wai, director of
investment firm Conscendo Capital, plans to make a cash offer of
S$0.18 per share for all the shares he did not already own.
The company makes moulds and provides services in the
printed circuit board business.