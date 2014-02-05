SINGAPORE Feb 5 Singapore shares rebounded from
four consecutive sessions of losses on Wednesday as Wall Street
steadied and concerns about emerging markets eased.
The benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.4 percent
to 2,976.6 by 0411 GMT, while the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3
percent.
Real estate developer City Developments Ltd, the
top performer on the Straits Times index, was headed for its
biggest daily gain in nearly five months. The stock climbed as
much as 2.5 percent to S$8.90, ending eight consecutive sessions
of losses.
Shares in Sembcorp Industries Ltd were also headed
for their biggest daily gain in more than six weeks, rising as
much as 1.9 percent to S$5.29.
The global marine and offshore engineering group said on
Monday that it had signed a conditional agreement to buy 45
percent of NCC Power Projects, which is currently building a
coal-fired power plant in India's southern region.
The worst performer on the index, Thai Beverage PCL
, fell 4.7 percent to an intra-day low of S$0.51, its
lowest level in six weeks, while SIA Engineering Co Ltd
extended losses for a second day after its
disappointing third-quarter results on Monday.