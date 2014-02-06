SINGAPORE Feb 6 Singapore shares were headed
for their biggest daily gain in four months on Thursday,
supported by strong manufacturing activity data.
The benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.97 percent
to 2,988.5 as of 0451 GMT. The bourse regained its footing after
five consecutive days of losses. On Wednesday, the index closed
lower after a strong start.
Asian shares took a tentative step forward from five-month
lows, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan gaining 1 percent.
The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials
Management's Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.5 last
month from 49.7 in December, when the manufacturing sector
contracted for the first time in 10 months.
Brokerage CIMB called the figure an "encouraging start",
however it remained cautious on the prospects of global
manufacturing.
"Global manufacturing's prospects remain mixed, perhaps a
reflection of manufacturers 'taking it easy' after the year-end
festive demand. A clearer picture should emerge from 2Q14," CIMB
said in its report.
Thai Beverage Pcl was the top performer in the
index and was headed for its biggest daily gain in almost two
months. The shares rose nearly 3 percent, rebounding from three
consecutive sessions of daily losses. Other gainers included
Noble Group Ltd, up 2.7 percent.
In the broader market, small cap stock Dukang Distillers
Holdings tumbled 24 percent to S$0.20, its lowest
since June 2009. More than 30 million shares changed hands,
almost nine times its 30-day average trading volume.
Dukang Distillers said it expects its overall revenue and
earnings to be significantly lower for the quarter ended
December compared with a year earlier.