SINGAPORE Feb 10 Singapore shares opened the
week a touch lower, underperforming other Asian markets with
Singapore Exchange Ltd one of the biggest losers after
the announcement of proposed reforms to the stock market.
The benchmark Straits Times index slipped 0.1
percent to 3,010.9 as of 0422 GMT on Monday, snapping two
consecutive days of gains, while the rest of Asia made guarded
gains despite data on Friday showing U.S. job creation slowed
sharply over the past two months.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 0.3 percent.
Shares in Singapore Exchange fell 1.3 percent to an
intra-day low of S$6.70, their lowest since Nov. 28, 2012. On
Friday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore
Exchange proposed new measures aimed at strengthening the
securities market, such as setting minimum trading prices and
shortening the settlement cycle from three to two days by
2016.
Brokers said that the changes, if implemented, could cause
the bourse some short-term pain with a fall in trading volumes,
although it should be good for the exchange in the long run.
"It will affect the liquidity a bit, but it should be at
acceptable level. I think it's a good compromise - reducing risk
for investors without severe impact on the liquidity," said
Jimmy Ho, president of the Society of Remisiers of Singapore.
CapitaLand Ltd and Genting Singapore Plc
outperformed the index. Their shares rose 2.2 percent to S$2.88
and 3.2 percent to S$1.44, respectively.
CapitaLand associate CapitaMall Trust released
earnings on Monday, showing a 27.4 percent rise in its group net
income.
Genting Singapore announced on Friday that it would develop
a $2.2 billion casino resort in South Korea together with
Chinese property developer Landing International Development.
Brokerage Nomura upgraded Genting Singapore to "buy" from
"neutral", with a target price of S$1.62.
"The Resorts World Jeju project would mark Genting's entry
into the rapidly expanding tourism industry in Korea," Nomura
said in its research note.