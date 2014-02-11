SINGAPORE Feb 11 Singapore Airlines Ltd outperformed an upbeat Singapore stocks market on Tuesday, with its shares posting their biggest daily gain in two-and-a-half years.

Shares of the airline climbed as much as 4 percent to their highest in almost three weeks at S$9.85. The stock traded at 1.2 times its average 30-day full-day volume, with more than 1 million shares changing hands.

The benchmark Straits Times index was on track for its fourth consecutive sessions of gains, rising 0.6 percent to 3,034.9 by 0427 GMT. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 percent, even as most of the main bourses in the region were subdued.

The other top performer of the index was SembCorp Industries Ltd. Shares of SembCorp gained 2.1 percent to an intra-day high of S$5.37, their highest in three weeks.