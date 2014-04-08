April 8 Singapore stocks edged up on Tuesday
after two straight sessions of decline, led by a 5 percent jump
in shares of Noble Group Ltd, while losses in property
plays weighed on sentiment.
The benchmark Straits Times Index edged up 0.2
percent to 3,200.50 by 0503 GMT, after touching a one-week low
of 3,186.09 earlier in the day.
Noble rose as much as 5.3 percent to S$1.285, snapping a
two-day losing streak that followed a surge to the stock's
17-month high of S$1.32 last week, after the company announced
that China's largest grain trader COFCO Corp will buy a 51
percent stake in Noble's agribusiness for an initial $1.5
billion.
Global Logistics Properties shares dropped 1.9
percent, among the worst performing stocks on the index, while
City Developments Ltd fell 1.2 percent to a one-week
low of S$10.08 in its second day of decline.
OCBC downgraded CityDev to "sell" with a target price at
S$8.72, citing deteriorating residential property market in
Singapore.
"We anticipate increasing headwinds in the domestic
residential space as both primary and rental markets continue to
suffer from weakening supply-demand dynamics," OCBC analysts
said in a research note.
Singapore contributed to 60 percent of the company's revenue
in 2012, Thomson Reuters data showed.
They applauded CityDev's effort to diversify its business to
overseas markets, but said it would take some time for the
effort to bear any fruit.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)