BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
SINGAPORE, April 24 Singtel shares rose to their highest in more than four months on Thursday, while the Singapore index reversed losses from the previous session to rise to a near 11-month high, boosted by better-than-expected tech earnings on Wall Street.
The benchmark Straits Times index rose 0.6 percent to 3,277.1, after touching a high of 3,278.14, a level unseen since last June. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.16 percent.
Shares of Singtel advanced as much as 1.6 percent to S$3.76, its highest since Dec. 2, after the company entered into an agreement to purchase shares in video analytics company Kai Square.
The index was also lifted by better-than-expected earnings on Wall Street, as tech giants Apple and Facebook reported first-quarter earnings that far outstripped forecasts.
Other gainers on the index include SembCorp Industries Ltd and ComfortDelgro Ltd, which both rose 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago